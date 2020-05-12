Live Updates: Inauguration of THISDAY Dome COVID-19 Testing, Tracing, Treatment Centre

12:20PM

Mustapha Seeks Collaboration in Fight against COVID-19

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, on his part, said the COVID-19 pandemic had brought a reawakening to both government and the private sector to collaborate in the injection of a much-needed investment into the country’s healthcare system.

Speaking at the inauguration THISDAY Dome Treatment and Isolation Centre he lamented that COVID-19 had totally overwhelmed even the best of health systems in the world, describing it as a powerful notice to all developing nations to wake up.

“Today, we are witnessing the realisation of the synergy with the commissioning of this facility, which is designed to accommodate 300 beds and is scalable to 500. The speed and commitment demonstrated by the partners that developed this infrastructure is a call to other private sector entities to also get involved in the development of public interest facilities.

“The PTF advocates strongly that lessons to be drawn from COVID-19 should therefore revolve around development, future planning, consensus building, collaboration and partnerships. Government cannot always do it alone. We must all be involved,” Mustapha said.

12:07PM

THISDAY Dome COVID-19 Treatment Centre Will Save Nigeria from Looming Crisis, Says Ehanire

The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, while speaking at the formal commissioning of the THISDAY Dome Covid-19 treatment centre in Abuja said that the opening of the facility will save the country the anxiety of a looming shortage of health treatment centres in the country as a result of the fast spreading Covid-19 virus.

Ehanire said, “This is a fully comprehensive medical treatment centre, professionally designed and equipped and repurposed to suit the testing demands of the day. As the president will say even if it turns out that we don’t need it. We are thankful and grateful to have it,” he said.

He said the centre was made up of a complete intensive Care unit, ventilators, x-ray machines and dialysis and THISDAY 54gene 24-hour testing laboratory which is capable of handling 200-1000 tests per day.

The minister also noted the THISDAY 98-room hotel and conference centre next door for medical staff for six months.

Ehanire said that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had provided a grant to support the day to day management of the THISDAY Dome medical facility.

“The centre has not just added to the number of available beds but saved the Nigerian health sector the anxiety of looming shortages in treatment care centres,” he said.

He said a lot of brain work had gone in to the setting up of the THISDAY Dome Covid-19 Treatment Centre in Abuja.

The minister commended THISDAY Media and Technology Group and Sahara Group private sector coalition for making the world-class facility available.

11:50AM

CBN Governor Tasks Nigerian Researchers on COVID-19 Vaccine

The Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr Godwin Emefiole, has tasked Nigerian researchers on finding a vaccine that will prevent the Coronavirus.

Emefiele, who spoke at the commissioning of the THISDAY Dome Treatment centre, charged Nigerians to take the lead in finding a cure for the contagion instead of expecting external intervention.

Emefiele also said as part of the intervention by the apex bank, it had floated a special grant to support local research effort aimed at inventing a vaccine for the cure of COVID-19 virus.

He said the private sector coalition working to provide assistance to government in the fight against COVID-19 would deliver a total of 4,000-bed isolation facilities spread across the 36 states of the federation before the end of May.

11:30AM

Sahara Group CEO, Shonubi, Delivers Statement, Says Treatment Centre for Humanity

The CEO of Sahara Group, Mr. Tope Shonubi, whose company and THISDAY powered the centre, has described the setting up of the THISDAY Dome Testing, Tracing and Treatment Centre as an act in appreciation of humanity.

He regretted that though the Coronavirus pandemic was limited to China and the US at the beginning of the pandemic, it has now become a global problem.

11:16AM

Obaigbena Delivers Welcome Address

The Chairman of THISDAY/ARISE, Nduka Obaigbena, in his welcome address, said the THISDAY Dome Treatment Centre was set up at no cost to any patient for the treatment of COVID-19.

“Collectively we shall all defeat COVID-19”, Obaigbena stated.

He also called for a minute silence in honour of Late Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari, who was a former member of THISDAY Editorial Board, who died recently of COVID-19. He recalled that Abba Kyari participated in meetings of the THISDAY Editorial Board held every Wednesday at the THISDAY Dome.

11:15 AM

Chairman PTF, Members Arrive

The Chairman Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 Boss Mustapha has arrived the venue.

Mustapha, who is the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) was accompanied by members of the task force, including Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed; Minister of Internal Affairs, Rauf Aregbesola: Minister of State for Health, Olorunnimbe Mamora and Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba.

They inspected the centre in company of Chairman of THISDAY/ARISE Group, Nduka Obaigbena.

10:38AM

FCT, Humanitarian Affairs Ministers Arrive, Inspect THISDAY Dome COVID-19 Testing, Tracing, Treatment Centre

FCT Minister Malam Musa Mohammed Bello and the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, have arrived the venue.

They were received by Chairman of THISDAY/ARISE Media Group, Nduka Obaigbena, who took them on a guided inspection of the centre.

10:15am

Ehanire, Obaigbena Arrive for Inauguration of THISDAY Dome COVID-19 Testing, Tracing, Treatment Centre

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in in Abuja

Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, and Chairman of THISDAY/ARISE Group, Mr. Nduka Obaigbena, have just arrived the venue of the inauguration of THISDAY Dome COVID-19 Testing, Tracing, Treatment Centre, Abuja.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation and chairman Presidential Taskforce on Covid-19, Mr. Boss Mustapha, and members of the task force are expected to arrive shortly.

The world class THISDAY Dome Testing, Tracing and Treatment Centre, situated at the Central Business District in Abuja, is fitted with foundation wards and ICU centre complete with ventilators, X-ray and dialysis.

Others facilities include 54genetesting mobile lab complete with reagents, and a scalable ability to perform 200-1,000 tests per day.

In addition, it would boast of a rapid tracing App for COVID-19 contact tracing as well as 98-room hotel and conference centre for medical staff for six months.

The project is supported by CACOVID, African Finance Corporation (AFC), Chinese Civil Engineering Company (CCECC), Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Donors to the project are Egbin Plc, The Wood Factory, The Regent Schools, Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) and Ebewele Brown Bespoke & Syari Clothier.

Others are Mama Cass, Traffic CLO, Urban Cuisine, Phase 3 Telecoms and Kenol.

The project is endorsed by the PTF on COVID-19, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), Federal Ministry of Health, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and CBN.