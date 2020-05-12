Ikeja Electric Bags ISO Certifications

Peter Uzoho

The Ikeja Electric Plc (IE) said it has earned the latest International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) certifications.

The Disco announced that it bagged the ISO 9001:2015 (Quality Management System); ISO 14001:2015 (Environmental Management System) and the newly published ISO 45001:2018 (Occupational Health & Safety Management System), following the audit carried out in March 2020 by the Auditors from DQS Management Systems Solutions, one of the world’s leading certification bodies.

Commenting on the achievement, the Head of Quality, Safety, Health and Environment, Ikeja Electric, Mr. Jamiu Badmos, in a statement by the company’s Head of Corporate Communications, Mr. Felix Ofulue, said the result of the audit as approved by the Technical Committee from DQS in Germany has put Ikeja Electric in the forefront.

He said: “The achievement of these international standards is a result of our collective determination and efforts driven by leadership passion and commitment to implement business processes with strategies and innovative programmes.

“This will further enhance customer satisfaction, ensure environmental sustainability through more efficient use of resources and reduction of waste, as well as improve the safety of all persons involved in the company’s activities.

“While we celebrate this great achievement, we will also like to thank our customers for their feedback and support so far. It is pertinent to inform the general public that our focus for 2020 as stated in our mantra, ‘Customer First, Technology Now’ will not only promote business excellence in line with the achieved ISO certifications, it will also put smiles on the faces of our customers.”

According to Badmos, the use of technology and purposeful engagement of staff, customers and stakeholders greatly contributed towards achieving Quality, Health, Safety and Environmental (QHSE) performance and operational excellence.

He added that the Disco’s innovative initiatives such as e-billing system, functional Mobile Apps, interactive technical safety sessions, Focus Feeder Maintenance (FFM) Programme, Staff Recognition, Customer appreciation initiatives, balanced scorecards and performance reviews among others, have positively impacted on service delivery.