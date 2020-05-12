FCTA Inaugurates 506-bed Isolation, Treatment Centre

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has commissioned a 506-bed Isolation and Treatment Centre located at the Idu Railway Station, Abuja.

The FCT Minister Muhammad Bello inaugurated the four-storey building facility, yesterday.

He explained that it was a private sector intervention coordinated by the Ministerial Expert Advisory Committee on COVID-19 to contain the pandemic from spreading in the nation’s capital.

He said FCT Administration was working very hard to stop the escalation of Covid-19 pandemic in the territory, stressing that there would be strict enforcement of all protocols to control the spread of the disease and urged all the residents of the FCT to take the fight against Covid-19 as a personal fight for survival.

He said in addition to the provision of medical facilities, FCTA was also providing palliative items to the most vulnerable and poorest of the poor in the Territory to cushion the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on them.

“As you are aware in the last one week all process of gradual easing of lockdown has commence in FCT. However, this has shown that the wider community is not very compliant with respect to social distancing and other protocols.

“So, I want to use this opportunity based on what we have here and what we have at Asokoro Hospital as well as what we have at Karu General Hospital to say that we have enough redundancy of bed space but that should not make us to be complacent.

“Because if we do not continue with what we are doing now with a lot of restrictions and compliance then if this thing gets out of hand we may wake up and found that the facilities we have might not be enough,” Bello warned.