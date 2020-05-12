FCT Police Chief Orders Arrest of Policeman Involved in Shooting Incident

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

Following the riot that broke out in Karimo, an Abuja suburb, over the shooting of a 52-year-old man, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Commissioner, Bala Ciroma, yesterday ordered the arrest of the policeman responsible for the fatal shooting.

He also ordered an investigation into the shooting.

The incident, which took place at about 6p.m. last Sunday led to the death of one Solomon Eze, a resident of Karimo.

It was gathered that some policemen went there to arrest a suspect in an on-going investigation.

The officers were said to have successfully arrested the suspect but while they were trying to take him away, he started shouting to draw attention.

The crowd was said to have overwhelmed the policemen, who feared for their lives and shot in the air to disperse the crowd, but the deceased was hit by a bullet, and in the confusion, the suspect escaped.

A statement issued by the FCT Police Command said: “The Commissioner of Police FCT, Bala Ciroma, has ordered a discreet investigation into an unfortunate gunshot incident that led to the death of one Solomon Eze, 52, at Karimo on May 10, 2020, at about 6:00p.m.

“The policeman identified to have shot the deceased has been arrested and he is currently in detention.”

The statement signed by the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Anjuguri Manzah, said the FCT police boss commiserated with the family and friends of the deceased.

“The Commissioner of Police wishes to assure members of the public that the command will be transparent in its investigation, and the findings will be made public,” he said.