EbonyLife Begins Roadshow to Distribute Free Face Masks in Lagos

Pan-African entertainment group EbonyLife yesterday launched a 14-day roadshow to distribute 10,000 free face masks, in response to the effects of the COVID-19 global pandemic.

Amidst quarantines and lockdowns in Nigeria, the company has decided to offer relief to people in communities who might not be able to afford masks, now that it is mandatory to wear them in public.

The roadshow commenced yesterday, May 11, at Spar Supermarket, Town Planning Way, Ilupeju, which is just a short walk away from the studios of EbonyLife TV. Further distribution will take place at Spar Supermarkets in four other locations across Lagos, including Surulere, Opebi, Victoria Island and Lekki.

Seven thousand masks will be given away at these locations, with another 3,000 to be donated privately.

The Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had stated that: “The wearing of a face mask in public is not a suggestion, it is a necessity and mandatory.”

This followed advice from global and local health organisations and governments that wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing is the best way to ‘flatten the curve’ or reduce the rate of infections until it begins to decline.

CEO of EbonyLife Group, Mo Abudu described the roadshow as an important demonstration of solidarity with the people, government and other socially responsible companies in Lagos.

“We all have to do our part to help the many people in Lagos who depend on a daily income and are not able to go out and work. The sooner we can return things to normal, the quicker they can begin to fend for themselves. We are especially grateful to Artee Industries for agreeing to let us use their Spar locations for mask distribution.”

Since the beginning of the pandemic, EbonyLife has responded with a series of measures to contribute to the safety and welfare of Lagosians.

This includes a range of TV programming focused on providing recognition to unsung heroes supporting fellow citizens and support for innovative small businesses. In keeping with its mandate to support local communities, the EbonyLife team provided food relief for vulnerable people in Ilupeju during the lockdown.