At Inauguration of THISDAY Dome COVID-19 Treatment Centre, FG Seeks Collaboration in Healthcare Devt

By Olawale Ajimotokan

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, has said that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought a reawakening to both government and the private sector to collaborate in the injection of a much-needed investment into the country’s health care system.

Mustapha, who is the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, made the appeal on Tuesday when he commissioned THISDAY Dome Treatment and Isolation Centre along with the 54gene laboratory in Abuja.

He lamented that COVID-19 had totally overwhelmed even the best of health systems in the world, describing it as a powerful notice to all developing nations to wake up.

“Today, we are witnessing the realisation of the synergy with the commissioning of this facility, which is designed to accommodate 300 beds and is scalable to 500. The speed and commitment demonstrated by the partners that developed this infrastructure is a call to other private sector entities to also get involved in the development of public interest facilities.

“The PTF advocates strongly that lessons to be drawn from COVID-19 should therefore revolve around development, future planning, consensus building, collaboration and partnerships. Government cannot always do it alone. We must all be involved,” Mustapha said.

He also expressed happiness that the centre is one of the facilities which was capable providing care for persons living with disabilities who might get infected with coronavirus in addition to an intensive care unit for the treatment of the most severe cases of COVID 19 particularly levels 1 and 2 categories.

He also extended the sincere appreciation of President Muhammadu Buhari to Chairman of THISDAY Media and Technology Group, Nduka Obaigbena, and all his partners including the Managing Director, Sahara Energy Group, Tope Shonubi,

He reiterated the appeal of PTF to all Nigerians to continuously comply with the guidelines especially in observing physical distancing, regular washing of hands, wearing of face masks/coverings, obeying the curfew, avoiding large gatherings and staying at home.