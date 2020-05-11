Taraba Communal Clashes Claim Eight Lives

At least eight persons were feared dead in the Bali Local Government Area of Taraba State, following the communal clashes between Ichen and Tiv in the Donga Local Government Area.

Speaking to journalists yesterday when he presented relief materials to the victims of the crisis, the Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of Bali LGA, Alhaji Musa Mahmud, said he wascoming from Jalingo the state capital when he was informed that there was an attack in Suntai ward.

“On getting there, eight people were killed with serious destruction. Today, His Excellency Gov. Darius Ishaku has sent me to donate these relief materials to help cushion the effects of the suffering the people have been subjected to.

“I have procured drugs on the advice of medical doctors and treatment of common illnesses in the IDPs’ camps will commence as soon the doctors arrive.”