Ondo Records First Covid-19 Death

Ondo State early Monday recorded its first Covid-19 death.

Out of the over 250 persons that were tested, 16 persons were positive out of which six had been discharged after treatment at the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH), Akure.

While briefing journalists on the Covid-19 situation in the state, Governor Oluwatotimi Akeredolu said the diseased was one of the three new cases recorded in the state.

According to Akeredolu, the man, who was already a patient with a renal condition, arrived Ipe Akoko in Akoko South East Local Government on April 27 in spite of the lockdown and closure of state boundaries.

Akeredolu said the man, who tested positive of Covid-19 and admitted at the IDH, was further diagnosed as a patient of renal condition.

He said the man’s renal condition made treatment and recovery more complicated.

While commiserating with the family of the deceased, Akeredolu commended health workers at the IDH, saying that they have shown invaluable sacrifice, diligence and exceptional sense of duty.

Akeredolu said: “To further encourage and support our medical workers at this time, I have directed the immediate payment of all outstanding emoluments of all our doctors at the University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital. This is in addition to the earlier packages approved during my address last week.”