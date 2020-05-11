Firm Offers Free Healthcare Services to Customers

By Ebere Nwoji

AXA Mansard Insurance Plc said it is providing free primary healthcare drugs and mental health support to its customers.

The insurer said the initiative was to help its customers overcome stress during this COVID-19 crisis period.

This was announced by the company during the launch of the free primary healthcare drugs and mental health support for all its customers across the country.

The Chief Client Officer AXA Mansard, Mrs. Rashidat Adebisi, said AXA Group is riding on its health insurance solution platform to secure mental and physical health well-being of its customers.

According to her, recently, the company in collaboration with one of its subsidiaries- AXA Mansard Health Limited, announced the launch of some medical services which can be accessed for free by Customers within the AXA Mansard Group, including Customers of AXA Mansard Insurance Plc. AXA Mansard Health Ltd, AXA Mansard Investments Ltd and AXA Mansard Pensions Ltd.

According to her, these services include Telemedicine service: which allows all AXA Mansard customers to virtually visit the hospital and see a doctor from the comfort of their homes through their phones, laptops or tablets.

She said through this service, customers are able to access a platform that connects them with licensed doctors who can consult, diagnose, prescribe medication and make recommendations on medical conditions and treatments.

Explaining the reasons for the services, Adebisi said, “We have introduced these services in a bid to ensure our customers are better equipped to scale through the challenges of the current crisis. We will continue to create sustainable and innovative solutions to cater for our customers’ healthcare needs at every point in time.”