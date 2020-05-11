Bakare Donates Church Halls as Isolation Centres

The Serving Overseer of The Citadel Global Community Church, formerly known as Latter Rain Assembly, Pastor Tunde Bakare has donated three church buildings to the Lagos and Ogun state governments as isolation centres.

In a broadcast shared by the church yesterday, Bakare called on other churches, with multiple facilities to do the same, rather than criticise the government for shutting down congregational worship.

The Cable quoted him as saying that he had not asked the churches to do what he himself has not done, stating that his church had donated their facilities to the government in Lagos, while a private residence in Abeokuta has been granted to the Ogun state government.

“This morning, I would like to bring ethical correction to some of the lamentations of certain people within the church over the ban of congregational worship in churches across the land, while markets and hospitals are allowed to operate,” Bakare said.

“I am so glad that no only churches are prevented now from congregating, the mosques also are lockdown.

“The government order to open the markets to operate for a few days is to prevent hunger, especially in the life of daily earners because the palliatives from the government cannot go to every citizen.”