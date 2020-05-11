9mobile Offers Health, Education Tips

9mobile has provided free access to health and educational website for its customers. Access to these websites ensures that 9mobile customers and Nigerians remain connected and have more access to basic essential services which they require.

Executive Director, Regulatory and Corporate Affairs at 9mobile, Abdulrahman Ado, explained that health and education are two out of the three pillars of 9mobile’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) programs.

“The decision to focus on these two areas at this time is borne out of a desire to provide access to health and educational information and services, a critical requirement during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“As a responsible organisation, we felt the need to support the increasing recourse to online learning by a growing number of academic institutions during this period of lockdown,” he added.

Some of the pre-selected websites on this service include educational sites such as Schoolgate, MobileClassroom, (in partnership with Federal Ministry of Education) National Open University, KhanAcademy and Seesaw. Also included are health related sites such as Mobihealth, World Health Organization (WHO), Nigeria Health Watch, HealthLine, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), amongst others.