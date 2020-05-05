Sanwo-Olu Unveils 80-bed Isolation Centre in Eti-Osa

Three weeks after the announcement of ongoing discussions to use a part of the Landmark Village as the site for the isolation and treatment centre for Coronavirus patients in Eti-Osa Local Government Area, the state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has recently unveiled the completed 80-bed Centre.

The facility, which is a standard isolation and treatment centre constructed and fitted to specification was delivered through a tripartite public-private partnership (PPP) consisting of Landmark Africa, the state government and the Young Presidents’ Association (YPO), representing various private individuals and corporate donors.

Speaking during the unveiling ceremony, Sanwo-Olu lauded the parties on the level of preparedness, stating that though the state has taken over the facility, it would be operated in collaboration with the private sector.

“I am happy with the level of preparedness I have seen,” he added.

In his remarks, the Chief Executive Officer, Landmark Africa, Paul Onwuanibe, said the partnership was an opportunity to serve the Eti-Osa community and Lagos state residents at large, given the support and patronage the organisation had enjoyed from them over the years.

“The world is pulling together private and public resources to fight the coronavirus pandemic and as a responsible corporate citizen, it was important for us to contribute our quota to ensure prompt treatment and help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in Eti-Osa LGA,” he noted.

On his part, the Head of Projects at Landmark Africa, Enyinna Okorafor, expressed assurance that the centre was physically isolated from other facilities and operations within the Landmark Village.

According to Okorafor, “We must make it clear that the isolation and treatment centre is a physically independent and completely isolated operation within Landmark. Regular visitors to Landmark will have absolutely no interaction with the centre or its activities. Our partners, tenants, visitors, neighbours and the community are able to carry out their normal activities both inside and outside our premises with ease once the lockdown directive has been reversed. Together with the YPO, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the state government, there are also stringent and World Health Organisation (WHO) approved decontamination measures in place both now and once the centre is de-commissioned.”

Furthermore, he lauded the swift construction process that led to the prompt delivery of the centre, adding that they are immensely proud to have delivered the facility within three weeks of commencement.

He added that with over two decades’ experience as a property services company, the firm’s detailed construction processes helped it deliver the project seamlessly and to ensure that it was ready for use within the stipulated time.