Osun State Government has discharged eight COVID-19 patients, among them two children.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Rafiu Isamotu, disclosed this yesterday in a Facebook post.

Isamotu said the children are two and a half years old, and three years old, adding that three of the patients are males, while the remaining five are females.

He said the state now has two active COVID-19 cases and three fatalities.