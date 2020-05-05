Melaye Sues Gbajabiamila, Others over Controversial Infectious Diseases Bill

Former senator representing Kogi Central, Dino Melaye, has filed a lawsuit at a Federal High Court in Abuja against the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila; the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami; and the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Mohammed Adamu, among others, over a controversial bill, titled ‘Control of Infectious Diseases Bill 2020’.

Melaye, in a tweet yesterday, stated that he had taken a legal action against Gbajabiamila and others.

He said, “I have just filed a court action against the Speaker and House of Representatives on the wicked bill initiated by Hon Femi Gbajabiamila this morning at the Federal High Court Abuja. We shall overcome.”

The document, with Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/463/2020 listed the defendants as Gbajabiamila; Malami; Adamu; the Clerk of the National Assembly, Mohammed Sani-Omolori; the Clerk of the House of Representatives, Patrick Giwa.