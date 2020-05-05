DPR Donates PPE to Lagos

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to Lagos State government to support its efforts in the management of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state. The items donated included 1,000 units of face masks, 1,000 units of protective boots, 1,000 units of coverall protective gowns, 1,000 units of hand gloves, 1,000 units of disposable bags and other protective materials.

The Director of DPR, Mr. Sarki Auwalu, who handed over the items to the state through the agency’s Head of Public Affairs, Mr. Paul Osu, said the gesture was in line with DPR’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme specifically channeled to the various categories of health workers who have been in the frontline providing care in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Auwalu, in a statement, commended the state governor for the dedication and leadership he has displayed in the management of the pandemic in Lagos State. He assured that DPR would continue to provide needed support to the Government in the management of the pandemic and beyond.

Responding, the Deputy Chief of Staff to Lagos State Governor, Mr. Gboyega Soyannwo, who received the materials on behalf of the governor, expressed his gratitude to DPR for the donation and cooperation at all times. He assured that the materials would be deployed to the health workers to provide them with the needed protection in the management of COVID-19 pandemic.