Oshoala’s Chances of Retaining African Title Threatened

*As Spanish football authorities mull cancelling season due to Covid-19

By Femi Solaja with agency report

One of Nigeria’s best football exports and current African Woman Footballer of the Year, Asisat Oshoala’s chances of retaining the CAF crown may suffer a blow following the proposal by Spanish football authorities to cancel the topflight female football season amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Super Falcons captain and her Femini Barcelona teammates are in comfortable lead on the log and Oshoala with 20 goals tally is the second highest goal scorer of the season so far.

According to Catalunya Radio reports yesterday, Barcelona Femeni won’t be proclaimed champions in case the season is cancelled.

This would be a complete rip-off as the Catalans have had an amazing season and are leading by nine points with nine matches to go.

Mathematically, second-placed Atletico Madrid still can win the title ahead of Blaugrana.

However, the regional radio station noted that it will amount to injustice if Oshoala and her teammates are denied the chance to retain the trophy considering how they had dominated the rest in the season under consideration.

THISDAY noted that Oshoala and the rest of the squad have not lost any match and have won 19 of the encounters and drew just two games. With goals scored and conceded just six goals to have a staggering goal difference of 86 is astonishing.

Four-time African best footballer, Oshoala, with 20 goals is only second best to Jennifer Hermoso with 23 to her credit.

However, should the Spanish season be declared inconclusive, the decision may rob on the Nigeria’s bragging right for a stake at the African title again since there is no international engagement so far this year. The African Women Nations Cup earlier scheduled to be hosted by Nigeria has also been shifted due to the ongoing pandemic.