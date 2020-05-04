Northern Govs Mourn Rano Emir, Ex-Borno Gov

The Northern States Governors Forum has commiserated with the people and Government of Kano State and the Council of Traditional Rulers and Chiefs over the death of Emir of Rano, Alhaji Tafida Abubakar Ila Auta Bawo.

Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong, in a statement yesterday, described the death of the Emir as shocking and painful.

He said, “We mourn the passing of the Royal Father, whose words of wisdom, and pursuit for peace and tolerance stood him out and endeared him to his subjects and people outside his domain. His death surely creates a huge vacuum as it came at a time when Kano State and his subjects needed him most for the fight against COVID-19, which is a major challenge confronting the State and the nation.

Lalong urged Kano State Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, the family of the late Royal Father, and the Emirate to be comforted by the legacies and good works of the deceased.

The Forum also prayed that the almighty God will forgive the shortcomings of the late Emir and grant his soul eternal rest.

Similarly, the Northern States Governors Forum condoled with the people and Government of Borno State over the passing of the first civilian Governor of the State, Alhaji Mohammed Goni, who died at the age of 78.

The Forum extolled his virtues of dedication, honesty, and sacrifice to the development of Borno State where he laid a solid foundation for growth and prosperity.

They recalled that as pioneer civilian Governor, late Alhaji Goni stood for good governance and prepared the ground for a strong democratic culture.