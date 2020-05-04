Nasarawa Shuts down Assembly as Pandemic Kills Member

By Igbawase Ukumba

Following the killing of a member of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Hon. Adamu Suleiman, by COVID-19, the state Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has ordered the shutdown of the Assembly complex.

Suleiman was until his death last Thursday, represented Nasarawa Central state constituency.

The governor gave the shutdown order at the Presidential Lodge in Lafia during a press briefing, even as he directed all the state lawmakers to go into quarantine while they await results of their status.

Sule also disclosed that the state has recorded nine confirmed cases of the pandemic with one death, adding that 11 of the persons, who had had contact with the index case, have all tested negative.

Similarly, the governor also evacuated about 788 Almajiris back to their home states in order to contain the spread of COVID-19 across the state.

Consequently, he was at the Government Science School, Lafia, where he bided the Almajiris a farewell as they were embarking on their journey by buses.

Speaking during the farewell visit, the governor said provision has been provided for the feeding of the Almajiris during their journey to their home states.

Giving a breakdown of the 788 Almajiris evacuated, the state Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajiya Halima Jabiru, said the Almajiris would be returned to Plateau, Gombe, Kaduna, Taraba and Jigawa States