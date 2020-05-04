Kwara Imposes Curfew, Bans Movement

The Kwara State Government has announced additional measures to curtail community transmission of COVID-19 pandemic in the state and warned that insisting that the recent relaxation of the lockdown does not mean that the state was out of the wood.

Meanwhile, the state government has discharged another six COVID-19 patients who have tested negative twice

Their discharge has reduced the number of active cases of COVID-19 in the state from 14 to eight.

The Chief Press Secretary to the State Governor, Mr. Rafiu Ajakaye, said: “Effective from today, Monday, May 4, there will be statewide curfew between 6p.m. and 6.a.m. until further notice. This is part of the agreement of the Northern Governors Forum (NGF) to prevent non-essential and unauthorised movement that could spike infection rate.

“Also, in addition to the measures earlier announced on Friday May 1, the government hereby bans travels/movement from one local government to the other. This is especially true of local governments with clear borders.”

Ajakaye, who is also a member of Kwara State Technical Committee on COVID-19, also said that the measures that were previously announced are still in force until they are reviewed.

“We repeat that we are not in any way out of the danger of this pandemic. The government will be as flexible as practicable in the phased reopening of the economy. But it will at all time prioritise the protection of lives. In other words, the level of threats of the virus will determine government’s response from time to time.

“The government insists that anyone who wants to go out must use face mask,” Ajakaye said.