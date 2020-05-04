FG: Planned Evacuation of Nigerians from US, UK, Others Begins this Week

By Adedayo Akinwale

The federal government has revealed that planned evacuation of Nigerians from foreign countries, including the United States , United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates (UAE), among others will commence this week.

The Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, disclosed this on a twitter handle on Monday.

She however called on all applicants to check with their various Missions for updates and protocols.

Dabiri-Erewa twetted: “The Planned evacuation of Nigerians begin this week, UAE, UK, USA, etc.

All applicants should please check with the various missions for updates and protocols to abide by.”

Asked by a Twitter user @sunnyokin about government plans for Nigerians who got stuck in India, Dabiri-Erewa added, “as the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama had earlier explained, it will be in batches. There are over 3000 applications from about 75 countries. You will get an update from the Nigerian mission in India.”

Also, another twitter user @bulamabukarti brought to the attention of NIDCOM chairman a trending picture of a Nigerian student from Kano, who is being allegedly held for three weeks in an isolation center in Ugandan, even though he’s negative and that his repeated pleas to be released had been ignored. She immediately asked that a direct message through twitter or email with further details be sent for action to be taken in the matter.