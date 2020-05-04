Elevation Church Impacts 4,000 Families, Launches Health Programme

In the wake of the coronavirus in Nigeria, The Elevation Church (TEC) has taken several necessary steps to provide medical, spiritual, emotional and psychological support to the residents of Lagos State, most affected by the pandemic.

Noting that the ability of many in the informal sector/daily wage earners to provide food for themselves and their family has been greatly hindered by the virus, the church has therefore responded to their plight through the launch of a food bank. The initiative has already fed 4,000 indigent persons, and plans to further cater for another 2,000 is already underway.

Pistis Foundation, TEC’s social intervention arm, set up the food bank, which is offering relief packs comprised of staples such as rice, beans, Garri, tomatoes, milk, sugar, oil and much more to the indigent persons since the beginning of the compulsory government-issued lockdown in Lagos.

Among prayers and words of gratitude to the church, some beneficiaries revealed that the food packs received were the only hope of feeding as former breadwinners suddenly found themselves without a source of livelihood this period.

Upon launch of the food bank, the Foundation established a methodology in assessing and prioritising delivery of materials to the most affected families. The beneficiaries are selected only after a request has been placed to the call centre or other channels set up for the purpose of processing applications. After a beneficiary is selected, the relief pack is delivered directly them in partnership with GIG logistics.

The lead pastor of TEC, Godman Akinlabi, emphasised that one of the cardinal objectives of the church from inception was to be a church that practically impacts the lives of people wholesomely.

According to him, “From our E200 programme designed to support the most financially challenged at the bottom of the socioeconomic pyramid; to our Ubomi Medical/Surgical Outreach to the medically underserved, and our Pistis Foundation driving several other people-centric initiatives, we have embedded within our system, an ingrained culture of practically uplifting lives.”

Pistis Foundation and the church’s team of medical professionals are also providing free medical interventions to those who might need them at this time at no cost to the beneficiaries. This is done in partnership with St. Kizito’s Clinic, Lekki and Chion Hospital, Maryland, Lagos, the lead pastor said.

The church has also volunteered its 1,000 and 650 capacity buildings in Maryland and Lekki respectively to the Lagos State Government to be utilised as isolation and testing centres when necessary.