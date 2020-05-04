Alumni Holds Polls to Elect New Exco

By Peter Uzoho

The Old Boys Association of St John’s Grammar School Ile-Ife, has elected its new executive council using an electronic polls system.

The e-polling system used by the association for the election was necessitated by the lockdown and social restriction put in place by governments to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The election which enabled members of the association in over 20 locations in four continents to vote eventually produced Dr Festus Osoba as its president; Olajide Makinde –First Vice President; and Jibola Awoseyi–Second Vice President.

Others are Ike Diaku–Third Vice President; Prince Debo Adefisan–General Secretary; Obafemi Obadare–Assistant General Secretary; Kehinde Bamigbetan–Publicity Secretary; Temitope Elusogbon–Social Secretary; Taiwo Adedire–Financial Secretary; Olaolu Omifare–Treasurer; and Adedapo Adeyeba–Auditor.

According to a statement issued yesterday by the Publicity Secretary of the association, Kehinde Bamigbetan, members voted from Nigeria, Canada, United Kingdom, United States, Denmark, Australia, South Africa among other countries last Saturday.

In his acceptance speech, Osoba on behalf of the newly-elected executive council, commended the electoral committee for its ingenuity and thanked all members for participating in the digital election.

“We promise responsible leadership that benefits the membership. We promise to communicate and give direction; empower others and leave a good and befitting legacy. We realize that you will only follow us if you trust us.