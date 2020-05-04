50 Almajiri from Kano Test Positive in Kaduna

Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir Ahmad el-Rufai, has disclosed that repatriated Almajiri children from Kano State account for 50 of the 59 active COVID-19 cases in Kaduna.

El-Rufai disclosed this on his accredited Twitter handle yesterday.

Kaduna State has 66 confirmed cases of the virus, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Giving the details yesterday, Governor El-Rufai posted on Twitter that, “COVID-19 Update: The Kaduna State Ministry of Health this evening confirmed receipt of 16 more positive results, 15 of them from almajiris. The state has now recorded 50 cases from repatriated almajiris. Active cases have risen to 59.”

The state is still under 24hours quarantine, while the Government has since blocked all the major entries into the State to prevent further inter-state travel