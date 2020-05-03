Top Oyo Politician, Adesoji Akanbi Warms Up For Birthday

Come May 6, Senator Rilwan Adesoji Akanbi will once again show his humane side as part of activities lined up to mark his forthcoming birthday.It was gathered that the respected member of the National Assembly, who is famously called SOJ, plans to celebrate the birthday quietly at home with his amiable wife and immediate family members.

It was further gathered that the Okanlomo of Ibadan, would, however, continue with his offering of various items as palliatives to associations and members of the public, which he has started since the beginning of Ramadan.

It will be recalled that he shared many relief packages to hospitals, associations and markets on April 3, when he celebrated his 27th wedding anniversary with his amiable wife, Zhikrah, CEO of Libragold Group, by distributing COVID-19 palliatives to cushion the effect of the coronavirus lockdown.

Akanbi is the founder of the Rilwan Adesoji Akanbi Foundation RAAF.

It will be noted that, at the onset of the Covid-19 outbreak in the country, his Foundation, Rilwan Adesoji Akanbi, pioneered the donation and distribution of palliative items, by firstly donating cash to UCH Ibadan in March, followed with food stuff and hand sanitizers to the general public.

As the Founder and financier of Rilwan Adesoji Akanbi Foundation (RAAF), many corporate organizations, orphanages, widows and youths have benefited from his educational scholarships, skill acquisition and empowerment programmes

The RAAF skill acquisition centre in Inalende Ibadan, Oyo State will reopen with 250 already registered students in various skills, ranging from computer training, event planning, phone repairs, tie and dye, soap making, agropreneur etc; Once the COVID-19 effect drops and the atmosphere is clear for free movement.

Speaking on the planned birthday celebration, he said: “Regardless of whether I am celebrating birthday or anniversary, this is my own way of connecting with my people, and I am always delighted in giving back to my people because this is the only thing that gives me that desired peace and fulfillment. This year is just different. COVID met hunger, Ramadan now caught up with it, so this distribution of palliatives has been an ongoing thing since Monday 23rd March.

“In our own way, we have been reaching out by distributing cash, food stuff and preventive materials in form of hand sanitizers and face masks. We hope to continue as long as our resources can accommodate our reach.”