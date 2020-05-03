Senator Ubah Distributes Palliative in 21 LGAs

Senator Ifeanyi Ubah has commenced the distribution of palliatives across the 21 local government areas in Anambra State as part of measures to alleviate the effects of the pandemic.

Ubah, who represents Anambra South in the Senate said this period is unsettling and difficult for Anambra people as the disruption of their daily sources of livelihood and economic activities has impacted their ability to meet their basic needs.

He said this necessitated the need to combine public health efforts with palliative measures so as to prevent hunger and food insecurity from creating further health and social challenges in the state.

He assured the people that he has put in place capable hands and structures that would ensure equitable distribution of the palliatives across the state.