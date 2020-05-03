COVID-19: Cleric Encourages Nigerians with Message of Hope

Rebecca Ejifoma

Founder and Head Prophet of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry, Jeremiah Fufeyin, has encouraged Nigerians with messages of hope, adding that the journey to freedom from the global COVID-19 has begun.

The philanthropist, who has donated millions of naira to the Federal Government, members of his church and the public to assuage the pain, stated that he had foreseen the current reopening of economies across the world, insisting that the virus would disappear from country to country as it came.

While countries like Germany, South Africa, Nigeria, China, US, Kenya and most countries have announced easing of lockdown and a number of cure for COVID-19, Fufeyin noted that the disease would gradually subside.

Recalling his sermon in March, Fufeyin highlighted that from end of March till April 28, the virus would be seen to be gradually disappearing from one nation to another the same way it came as a result of his prayers of mercy and that of believers from around the world.

According to the billionaire prophet, between that day and a month and one week later the virus would be seen to be disappearing from the face of the earth in the same manner it started from one country to another while economies would gradually open up.

In a release made available to journalists, the clergy linked the current easing of lockdown across continents and indeed Africa to his vision, raising the hope of freedom for people across the world.

With this, he listed some of the successes achieved across the world are: “On April 21 this year, Swiss authorities announced plans to ease lockdown measures after recording positive success in managing the pandemic.

“On April 21, Mauritiana was declared COVID-19 free, after recording six recoveries and one death.”

“On April 21, Italy, one of the worst hit countries, recorded its lowest number of deaths since March 19 and a fall in active cases.”

Accordingly, he added: “On April 22, activities resumed in Hamburg- Germany after a long term lockdown. Return to school had also been announced, and trade is back in full swing.

For the philanthropist, the jubilation on the streets of Dubai was seen as authorities eased almost two months lockdown measures, after recording zero COVID- 19 cases in some areas.

“Madagascar launched Africa’s first preventive treatment, and effective cure for the COVID-19 disease, “COVID ORGANICS”, and even made it compulsory for school children returning to schools.

He, therefore, reminded Nigerians that on April 27 President Muhammadu Buhari announced the imminent easing of strict lockdown restrictions in most states in Nigeria.