Adesuwa Ogiozee Still Waxing Strong

Adesuwa Renee Ogiozee , owner of the popular Adesuwa Motors International, is one of the few women who have successfully etched their names in the minds of lovers of exotic automobiles in and outside the country. For the graduate of the Delta State University, Abraka, her foray into the auto business started after her car was stolen and later recovered in Dallas, United States, a few years ago.

As fate would have it, that particularly unforgettable experience in the US had gingered her interest in the auto business.

Since she opened shop, Adesuwa, who bagged a degree in Theology from the Christ For The Nation Institute Dallas, Texas, has grown in leaps and bounds, winning some laurels along the way.

The Edo State-born paragon of beauty and multiple award winner, who is currently studying Medical Administration, flaunts the record of over 3000 car sales across the continent of Africa.

In 2019, Adesuwa, who is often described as an accidental businesswoman, in partnership with her sister , Tracy Tolota, ventured into automobile parts business under a sister company, 5 Star Auto Part.

Under the leadership of Adesuwa, her auto company has been involved in several successful car shipments, clearing, car parts business without any record of fraud or tainted reputation.

A multiple award winner, Adesuwa won the Business entrepreneur of the year 2018 as well as Ladies in businesses achiever of the year award. She was equally honoured as Heritage Business Executive of the Year 2019, at a classy award organized by Heritage Awards Africa. Asides the auto business, she is a compassionate soul who has done a lot in the area of service to humanity.