Senate Concurs With House, Resumes Plenary Today

Chuks Okocha and Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Senate will resume plenary session today by 10:00am.

This was confirmed by Senator Ajiobola Bashiru from Osun State, which was posted on his verified twitter handle at 11.55p.m. last Sunday that the Senate would resume today.

Also, the Clerk of the Senate, Mr. Nelson Ayewo, in a letter to senators confirming the resumption, said: “This is to inform Distinguished Senators of the Federal Republic of Nigeria that the Senate will resume plenary on April 28, 2020. “Distinguished Senators are by this notice expected to sit in plenary on April 28, 2020, at 10.00 a.m. prompt.

“Staff and senators’ aides are to work from home as they will be notified when needed in the office for any special assignment.”

This is after five weeks of break to enable the containment of the coronavirus pandemic. The Senate and the House of Representatives went on break on March 24, 2020, before President Muhammadu Buhari announced the lockdown of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Lagos and Ogun States.

The House of Representatives had also announced that it would resume plenary today

after about five weeks break occasioned by the outbreak of the COVID-19