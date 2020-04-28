El-Rufai Cuts Senior Appointees’ Salary by 50% to Fund Palliatives

Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, has ordered all senior appointees and top civil servants in the state to “donate 50 per cent of their salaries” to fund the next phase of the provision of relief items to vulnerable people in the state.

In a statement issued by the media aide to the governor, Mr. Muyiwa Adekeye, those concerned by the governor’s order on salary cut include commissioners, permanent secretaries, special advisers, and heads of agencies.

According to the statement, El-Rufai directed that each of the concerned persons should donate N500,000 in April 2020 while the 50 per cent salary donations would be effective in the subsequent months till the lockdown is lifted in the state.

“The extension of the quarantine conditions imposes an obligation to make provision for the low income, r and vulnerable persons that would be adversely affected, as they may be unable to earn any income while the lockdown persists.

“The state government has done the first phase of distribution of food across 59 community clusters in nine local government areas. The next phase will be conducted across the 23 local government areas.

“To fund the provision of these support packages, the less than 100, 000 persons who work for the Kaduna State Government as political appointees and public servants must contribute financially towards enabling the almost 10 million persons living in the state to survive and thrive in this emergency period.

“Therefore, the Kaduna State Government has directed all its senior appointees, including Commissioners, Permanent Secretaries, Special Advisers and Heads of Agencies to each donate N500,000 in April 2020. In subsequent months, they will donate 50% of their salaries until the quarantine ends,” the statement read in part.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, the state recorded five more COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the total confirmed cases in the state to 15.