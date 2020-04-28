CIIN Harps on Safety

The President of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIBN), Mr. Eddie Efekoha, and the Director-General of the Institute, Mr. Richard Borokini, have called for joint effort by industry stakeholders to support the fight against the COVID-19.

In a message to insurance industry stakeholders, Efekoha, stated that the fallout from the pandemic called for citizens to be responsible for their wellbeing as well as the safety of other citizens. Efekoha urged members of the public to observe all the guidelines and laws laid down by the relevant agencies including the W.H.O, the Federal Ministry of Health, NCDC and state governments.

He extended his gratitude to the Nigeria Insurers Association for its health cover initiative which guaranteed N1 million free life insurance cover for each health personnel and allied professional attending to COVID-19 case.

He stated that the COVID-19 scourge required a committed and joint effort by all stakeholders in the insurance industry and beyond in order to combine resources and expertise for the ultimate victory. Efekoha, also commended NAICOM for its palliatives to the industry and insurance companies who have commenced sensitisation campaign. He opined that in the fight against the COVID-19, the extra motivation for the frontline workers would come from tangible support from stakeholders to ensure efficient working tools are provided in order to ensure the protection of all lives as well as good welfare packages during this period.

Similarly, Borokini, urged Nigerians to observe the hygiene, isolation and quarantine procedures communicated by the agencies at the forefront in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.