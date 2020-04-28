Ardova Moves to Minimise Impact of COVID-19 on Operations

Goddy Egene

Ardova Plc has designed a programme to minimise the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its operations, assuring stakeholders it will be ready to face the challenges that emerge at the end of the crisis.

In a message to the capital market community, the Chief Executive Officer of Adrova Plc, Mr. Olumide Adeosun, said following the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria, the company introduced efforts in three areas: safeguarding their people and customers; empowering our communities to fight the disease; and business continuity and delivering customer needs.

In the area of safeguarding people, he said:”As soon as news of the global spread of the disease was communicated, we immediately took pre-emptive measures of ensuring thermal scanning and escalated hygiene practices for all employees, visitors and customers at all our operational locations.”

He said Ardova has been empowering the communities by donating N50 million to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation’s (NNPC) collective industry fund, via the Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN).

According to him, at t present, all non-operational employees of the company are working from their homes, in observance of the social distancing measures required to curb the spread of this pandemic.

“Our foresight in setting up business continuity frameworks for unprecedented circumstances such as this, means we are presently experiencing near-zero impediments to our operational efficiency. Ardova Plc remains committed to supplying the energy needs of our customers during this period, and our stations remain open to provide them with fuels, lubricants and cooking gas. We fully support the federal government’s efforts to remove petrol subsidy for the downstream, as it will allow subsidy money to be re-allocated to areas that truly benefit the broader population and have more impact on our development as a nation,” Adeosun said.