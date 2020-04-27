WASSCE Not Cancelled, Says WAEC

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has said it has not cancelled the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for school candidates 2020 as claimed by some social media posts.

The council is also not refunding N22,500 to candidates for cancelling the examination.

WAEC’s Head of National Office, Mr. Patrick Areghan, said in a statement yesterday that the council had only postponed the examination because of the COVID-19 pandemic and would reschedule once the public health scare goes away.

“WAEC, as an examining body in the sub-region, has not announced the cancellation of the examination; it only announced a postponement until normalcy is restored.”

The HNO also said contrary to the report, the Council charges N13,950 for the examination, not N22,500.

“The examination fee is N13,950.00 only, not N22,500.00. It is, therefore, not reasonable to refund candidates an amount higher than what they had paid to register for the examination.

“We wish to use this opportunity to reassure all registered candidates, schools and other stakeholders that once the situation returns to normal, the Council will come up with a new International Timetable for the conduct of the examination in the West African sub-region, after due consultations with relevant stakeholders. Candidates are, therefore, advised to disregard the publication and concentrate on studying hard for the examination,” he said.