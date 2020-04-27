Tension in Kaduna Community as Gunmen Kill Three People

By John Shiklam

Tension has gripped communities in Kajuru Local Government Areas of Kaduna State following renewed attack which led to the killings of three people last Saturday.

It was learnt that the gunmen, numbering eight and riding on motorcycles, invaded Chikwari village at the weekend at about 5:00p.m. and opened fire on the villagers, killing three people, and fleeing on their bikes immediately after the attack.

The incident was said to have fueled tension and suspicion between the Adara indigenous ethnic group and the Fulani.

Sources said the latest incident was one of several attacks on communities in Kajuru which is barely recovering from bloody communal clashes that ravaged the area in early 2019.

Condemning the incident, Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, warned communities against resorting to self-help to settle scores.

Speaking at a security engagement with the people of the area yesterday in Kajuru, Aruwan urged them to always follow the law to settle grievances and not engage in jungle justice.

“If Fulani people come under attack while grazing, they must not take the laws into their hands, rather, they must recourse to the law and government.

“Similarly, should Adara, in the course of farming and other activities come under attack, they must recourse to the law and not engage in jungle justice. This is not a Banana Republic,” Aruwan said.

He warned that “security operatives are working round the clock and will not waver for a second should anyone be found wanting in the unfortunate situation we find ourselves.

“As a government, we will not shy away from confronting threats to peace, law and order.

“We will also not shy away from taking hard decisions that will better common good and public interest.”

According to the commissioner, as a “government working for the peace, security, unity and progress of Kaduna State, we will not toy with our constitutional and statutory responsibility.”

He stated further that the state government and security agencies have been doing their best to stem the tide of the incessant bloodshed in Kajuru local government Area.

‘’As a serious minded government, together with the security agencies, we have had cause to meet with the Adara and Fulani youths, district heads, Ward heads and Ardos at different meetings to appeal for peace and restraint from self-help.

“From security reports and intelligence gathering, bad eggs are everywhere and responsible for our predicaments.

“We must work hard to free our humanity from the clutches of evil-minded individuals who want violence and killings to be entrenched in our communities.

“There is no justification for killings and maiming people on their farms or homes. People in their huts or grazing in the field are attacked and killed for no reasons but sheer cruelty and evil,” the commissioner stated,