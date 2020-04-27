PDP Demands Investigation, Presidential Visit

The PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, yesterday expressed dismay that the Buhari administration had failed to address the Kano situation.

The party described as lamentable that Buhari, who promised to lead from the front, and who recently took up the toga of ECOWAS COVID-19 Response Champion had failed to promptly activate any concrete and visible action to investigate and arrest the situation in Kano.

The PDP said the situation was yet another of the manifestations of leadership failure and insensitivity of the Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration to the plight of Nigerians at critical moments.

“Our party holds that the situation in Kano demands an immediate presidential visit and investigation at a very high level. Those dying in Kano are Nigerians and must not be abandoned. The development deserves utmost presidential attention to avoid further escalation.

“This is particularly imperative as it is evident that Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and his APC-led administration in Kano State are totally incompetent and have become overwhelmed after failing to take appropriate measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus or whatever medical situation that has taken over the state,” the party said.