NJC Seeks Confirmation of Dongban-Mensem as Appeal Court President

•Recommends 69 other judges for new posts

By Alex Enumah

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has recommended Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem to President Muhammadu Buhari for confirmation as President of the Court of Appeal.

The NJC at its 91st meeting held online last week also recommended 69 other judges for various appointments.

It urged the president and their respective state governors to approve the appointments into various cadres and jurisdictions of courts.

The meeting, according to a statement at the weekend by the NJC’s spokesman, Mr. Soji Oye, held between April 22 and 23 and was presided over by the Chairman and Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Muhammad.

“The National Judicial Council under the chairmanship of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice IT Muhammad, at its 91st meeting held online, considered the list of candidates presented by its Interview Committee and resolved to recommend the under-listed names of 70 successful candidates to their respective state governors for appointment as heads of courts and other judicial officers in Nigeria,” it said.

Justice Dongban-Mensem has been acting as President of Court of Appeal since March 6, following the retirement of the former president, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, after attaining the compulsory retirement age of 70 years.

Apart from the appointment of Justice Dongban-Mensem, the NJC also recommended the appointments of three other heads of court, 64 judges for states and FCT High Courts and two Khadis for the Sharia Court of Appeal.

“All recommended candidates are expected to be sworn-in after approval by President Buhari and their respective state governors and confirmation by the respective State House of Assembly,” the statement added.