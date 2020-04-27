Like House, Senate to Resume Plenary Session Tuesday

Chuks Okocha and Deji Elumoye

The Nigerian Senate will resume plenary session on Tuesday by 10:00am.

This was confirmed by Senator Ajiobola Bashiru from Osun state. He posted on his verified tweeter handle at 11.55pm on Sunday that the Senate would resume Tuesday.

This is after five weeks of break to enable the containment of the coronavirus pandemic. The senate and the House of Representatives went on break on March 24 before President Mohammadu Buhari announced lockdown of the Federal Capital Territory, Lagos and Ogun states.

The House of Representatives had announced that it would resume plenary on Tuesday after about five weeks break occasioned by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Green Chamber went on break on Tuesday, March 24, to allow members go to their constituencies to educate their constituents on the pandemic.

It was however gathered that the leadership of the House decided to resume to consider the review of the 2020 budget as requested by the President and other emergency requests.