Firm Rolls Out Free Remote Work Solution

By Emma Okonji

Information Technology (IT) solution provider, Tranter IT has rolled out a digital solution that helps companies stay connected while working from their home at no cost.

The solution known as Zoho Remotely, enables employees to work remotely by offering a complete suite of web and mobile applications that help them communicate, collaborate and be productive.

Since the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, businesses have been on a lockdown enforced by different governments around the world.

The solution is expected to help Nigerians work from home to cushion the effect of the lockdown aimed at containing the virus.

With the Zoho Remotely, companies can now work from the comfort of their homes without interruptions in their operations. Zoho Remotely suite of apps enables companies to hold their team meetings, customer support calls, or important sales presentations in a seamless manner.

Announcing the solution, the Executive Director, Tranter IT, Melanie Ayoola, said in a statement: “We all know that face-to-face interactions and in-person collaborations are the best ways to work. The next best option is to work remotely. With the right set of apps, you can maintain a close-knit and productive working environment, no matter where your team is based.”

According to Ayoola, “As an IT support company we understand that working remotely can be overwhelming for any management, especially as it relates to monitoring and managing teams. 85 percent of our clients have reached out to us to help them strengthen their remote working operations while away from the office and onsite infrastructure,” she said. “We have had great success using these solutions and we decided to share with 5 online tools that we use daily and could not do without.

“Remotely will remain free till July 1, 2020 by which time the Coronavirus crisis would have ended.”