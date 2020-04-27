Buhari Orders Nationwide Dusk-to-Dawn Curfew, Mandatory Use of Masks in Public from May 4

To curb the spread of COVID-19 in the country, President Muhammadu Buhari has announced new nationwide measures, including dusk-to-dawn curfew and mandatory use of masks in public, from May 4.

In his third national broadcast on the COVID-19 pandemic, President Buhari said “There will be an overnight curfew from 8pm to 6am. This means all movements will be prohibited during this period except for essential services.”

He also imposed a ban on non-essential inter-state passenger travel until further notice.

The President however said partial and controlled interstate movement of goods and services would be allowed for the movement of goods and services from producers to consumers.

On further measures to curb the spread of Coronavirus, the President said: “We will strictly ensure the mandatory use of face masks or coverings in public in addition to maintaining physical distancing and personal hygiene. Furthermore, the restrictions on social and religious gatherings shall remain in place.”

He urged state governments, corporate organisations and philanthropists to support the production of cloth masks for citizens.

While stating that the lockdown in the FCT, Lagos and Ogun States would remain in place until these new ones come into effect on Monday May 4, Buhari said the Presidential Task Force would provide sector specific details to allow for preparations by governments, businesses and institutions.

He however said state governors may choose to adapt and expand the guidelines, based on their unique circumstances provided they maintain alignment with the guidelines issued above.