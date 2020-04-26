A’Ibom Provides Relief Materials for Victims of Windstorm

Okon Bassey in Uyo

The Akwa Ibom State Government Saturday noted that despite the need to provide palliatives to cushion the effect of the lockdown in the state, it would extend similar aids to the victims of natural disaster.

The Deputy Governor, Mr Moses Ekpo said this while presenting relief materials to the people of Ikot Udo Idem in Oruk Anam Local Government Area.

The people of the community had sent a save-our-souls message to the state government for help following windstorm that damaged houses and churches recently.

An on-the-spot assessment of the incident by the State Emergency Management Agency indicated that the windstorm had destroyed eleven houses and two churches in the community.

The deputy governor, who visited the area, directed that provision be made for the affected households to ameliorate their sufferings, especially during this lockdown.

He noted that the state government “is very conscious of its welfare obligations to the people, especially given the present pandemic induced hardship, and would do everything possible to ensure the wellbeing of Akwa Ibom people.”

Ekpo, who was represented by the Desk Officer of the State Emergency Management Agency, Mr. Isaac Umanah, restated the state government’s commitment to ameliorating the plights of the people.

He added that government would not fold its hands and watch citizens go through unwarranted discomforts.

He noted that although windstorm is a natural disaster, but as a responsible government, succour would always be extended to any affected citizen especially in such trying times as the entire world is currently facing.

He advised that big trees should not be planted close to residential areas to avoid casualties, noting that the donation was to help them renovate their houses.

The Chairman of Oruk Anam LGA, Mr. Ubong Idiong described the incident as a natural disaster, which could not be blamed on any person but rather appreciated God that no life was lost.

He applauded the state government for responding quickly in providing elief materials to the people of the area, despite the COVID-19 pandemic which he noted, had crippled economic activities across the nation.

He restated his council’s readiness to do its best to further assist the people to re-roof their buildings.

The village head of the community, Ette Idung Paulinus Jimmy Udo explained that the windstorm had affected 13 buildings including 2 churches.

He appreciated the state government for extending the dividends of democracy to them through its prompt response, while making an appeal for the roads in the area to be constructed.

He assured government that the community would abide by the advice of cutting down big trees close to residential areas.