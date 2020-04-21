Retired HoS, Perm Secs Laud Sanwo-Olu’s Handling of COVID-19 Pandemic

The Association of Retired Heads of Service and Permanent Secretaries of Lagos State (ALARHOSPS) yesterday lauded the prompt and decisive steps taken so far by the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu to contain the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic, saying the government deserved to be commended.

In a statement by the President of the association, Alhaji M A A Olagbaye, the group said the governor had satisfactorily managed the pandemic, and that it was not a surprise that the government had been widely commended by both local and international observers.

“These efforts being frontally led by Governor Sanwo-Olu have attracted widespread commendation from local and international observers. We are proud of you.”

As a body, Olagbaye said ALARHOSPS has made a modest contribution of One Million Naira to the fund created for the successful prosecution of the war against Covid-19 in the state, adding that members of the Association were also on hand to support the effective distribution of palliative foodstuff to needy members of the society.

“While praying the Almighty God to grant success to the worldwide efforts to end the pandemic, we pledge our readiness to assist the Lagos State government in the march towards restoring normalcy in the state,” Olagbaye said.