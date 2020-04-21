Lockdown: Court Sentences Eight Violators in Kwara

By Hammed Shittu

An Ilorin Magistrate’s Court, Kwara State on Tuesday sentenced eight violators to one week community service for violating the state government’s stay-at-home order to curb the spread of Covid-19 virus in the state.

The convicts are: Bukola Popoola, Sharradeen Balogun, Dr. Moses Issac, Ibrahim Salami, Saheed Ayuba, Samuel Fadare, Taofeeq Muritala and Alli Abubakar.

The violators were divided into two groups.

The first group, according to the judgment delivered by Chief Magistrate Bio Saliu, were to sweep from Tipper garage to Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) headquarters, Ilorin.

The other group are to sweep the street beginning from Moraba to Government Secondary School roundabout, Ilorin.

Meanwhile, residents of the state have remained indoors as a result of the conviction of some residents for contravening the government’s stay-at-home order.

A visit by THISDAY to some major ancestral places of Ilorin on Tuesday showed that the residents have remained indoors.

Places visited included Isale-Aluko, Isale-Maliki, Opo-Malu, Okelele, Islae-bani, Itaamo, Itakure and Sanni-okin among others.

Some people who spoke to THISDAY said that the state government should improve on the distribution of palliatives so as to cushion the effect of the lockdown order.

They also called on the government to continue to embark more on sensitisation of the people on how the coronavirus pandemic could be contracted and safety tips.