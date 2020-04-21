Kano Dismisses Rumour of Mass Deaths

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The Kano State Government has debunked the rumour of mass death in the state following an upsurge in activities at cemeteries located within the city.

State Health Educator/Secretary of the Risk Communication Sub Committee on COVID-19, Mr. Auwalu Abdu Fagge, in a statement issued yesterday said investigation had shown nothing that there was no truth to the rumour.

“The task force has activated the community informants structure of WHO (World Health Organisation) to report death and cause of death and have also deployed officers to all burial grounds to count bodies brought in for burial everyday – the workers would conduct two shifts,” he added.

The state government’s reaction came on the heels of anxiety by residents over unexplained deaths in the city within the past three days following a spike in number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Fagge appealed to residents to “kindly disregard the rumours of having mass deaths recently in Kano metropolis.

“Honestly, the media and rumour mongers have been trying their best in making us dispense energy in wading them off.

“We cannot afford to let the good people of Kano to panic and lose confidence in our response. I must state that we are more courageous than ever in a bid to contain this pandemic.”