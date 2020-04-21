I’m Getting Better in Isolation, Says El-Rufai

Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir Ahmad el-Rufai, has denied social media rumour that he had been moved to an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) over his COVID-19 status.

The governor, in a series of tweets, said he is getting better, saying he is not in an ICU as being speculated.

El-Rufai said he took two hours out of his isolation to attend the daily virtual meeting on COVID-19.

“Earlier today, I took some hours out of isolation to attend the daily virtual meeting of State Standing Committee on Covid-19, chaired by Deputy Governor @DrHadiza Balarabe.

“Since there is some fake news circulating that I am in an ICU in a Lagos Hospital, a nice ICU picture will help debunk the evil news!”

“For the avoidance of any doubt, I have been isolated for the past 24 days in a wing of the Government House, Kaduna undergoing treatment for coronavirus from doctors of the State Ministry of Health.

“As the pictures show, I have not shaved since I went into isolation so that I will have a new Covid-19 look to remember when this pandemic passes, as it surely will by the Grace of God.

“I appreciate these dedicated public servants as well as all those that called or sent messages expressing concern and sympathy but I am fine and getting better every passing day. Alhamdulillah.”