Emirates May Evacuate Stranded Nigerians in Dubai

Chinedu Eze

The federal government is making plans to ensure that stranded Nigerians who want to return back to the country are airlifted by Emirates Airlines.

The date for the evacuation is tentatively slated for April 26, 2020, according to Nigeria’s Embassy in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

In a letter dated April 17, titled, “COVID-19 Travel Adisory-Update” signed by the Consular and Immigration Section of the Embassy, it informed members of the Nigerian community in the United Arab Emirates requiring emergency evacuation during this challenging period of coronavirus pandemic that Emirates Airlines was making arrangements to operate a special flight to repatriate Nigerians from Dubai to Lagos only tentatively on April 26, 2020.

The Embassy noted that this would be subject to obtaining necessary clearance from the relevant Nigerian authorities.

The embassy disclosed that the fare for the evacuation would range from AED 2,500 ($650.00) for economy class one way and AED 5, 000 ($1,360) for business class while passengers with existing Emirates tickets would have to pay the fare difference based on the current value of their tickets.

It noted that the airline would operate the flight subject to available number of interested passengers, stressing that enquiries can be made directly to the airline call centre by calling 600 555555.

In addition, passengers would be required to undergo COVID-19 test at Dubai International Airport and on arrival in Nigeria. The Embassy expressed readiness to respond to further enquiries, adding that information earlier received were compiled and forwarded to the Nigerian government for appropriate action.

According to them, “As soon as firm arrangement has been made, all concerned persons will be notified accordingly.”