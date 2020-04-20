PDP Demands Suspension of ATM, Mobile Transfer, Electricity Charges

By Chuks Okocha

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday urged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to immediately open an arrangement with commercial banks for the suspension of charges for use of ATM cards and low-amount mobile fund transfers as part of the panacea to ease the burden of poor Nigerians during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The party said that the lockdown has subjected majority of Nigerians to extensive use of ATM and mobile transfers for survival, making the suspension of charges on minimal transactions within this period of restriction highly imperative.

According to a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, the party noted that the lifting of the charges within the period of this pandemic will ease the burden on cash withdrawals by Nigerians as well as encourage more Nigerians to support one another at this critical time.

The PDP urged the CBN to immediately liaise with commercial banks and stimulate a special social sustenance modality to defray the cost of such charges, particularly to cover minimal transactions in favour of vulnerable Nigerians.

In the same vein, PDP urged the federal government to activate similar social sustenance scheme to immediately defray electricity tariff, particularly in areas populated by low income and vulnerable Nigerians across the country within the period of the lockdown.

The PDP called on the federal government to show compassion on suffering Nigerians whose means of subsistence has been crippled by the lockdown, and immediately provide funds to electricity distribution companies to actuate the tariff suspension within this period.

Presidency Asks Journalists at Abba Kyari’s Burial to Self-isolate for 14 Days

The Presidency yesterday stepped up the health security protocol for State House Correspondents and staff of the Media Department asking those who attended the burial ceremonies for the late Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari, to self-isolate for 14 days.

In a message released yesterday by the Deputy Director of Information in the State House, Attah Esa, the Presidency advised those who attended the burial from the Media Department as well as Correspondents to stay away from and work from home for the next 14 days.

The message, however noted that the advice was for precautions, advising further to be sure to observe all recommended precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease.

“As a precautionary measure, all State House Correspondents and Media Office Staff who covered/attended the funeral prayer/burial ceremony of the late Chief of Staff, at Defence House and Gudu Cemetery Abuja, respectively, are strongly advised to work from home for the next 14 days.

“Please be careful to observe the recommended measures to prevent the coronavirus transmission, including maintaining physical distancing and good personal hygiene going forward”, the message read.