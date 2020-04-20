Osun Govt Condemns Police Assault on Resident

By Yinka Kolawole

The Osun State Government has condemned two security agents who physically assaulted a female citizen at the Odo Ori Market in Iwo, which was captured in a video that has gone viral.

While condemning the act, the state government unequivocally stated that the two police officers, identified as Inspector Ikuesan Taiwo with AP No: 251724 and PC Abass Ibrahim with Force No: 509634, went overboard in the discharge of their duties.

Reacting yesterday on the incident, the state Commissioner for Information and Orientation Mrs. Funke Egbemode, said: “This is a democracy, and the state of is a decent society where men in or out of uniform should not and cannot whimsically flog women-even men. We note that the police authorities have condemned the unwarranted actions of these men. The state government likewise has condemned the unacceptable conduct of these policemen.”

However, the state government said the culprits are currently being detained and their orderly room trial has since commenced. The full weight of the law would be deployed to address this illegal, unfortunate behaviour of these law enforcers, the government added

The state government “hereby warns all that no one is licenced under the law to harass, assault, batter or visit violence on any citizen-men and women. It is especially reprehensible when the victim is a helpless lady who is not known to have offended the law in any way.

“Also, the state government also appreciates the Inspector General of Police (IG), M. A. Adamu, and the state Commissioner of Police, Johnson Kokumo, for the prompt response in redressing the assault as shown in the viral video.

“We equally appreciate all law enforcement agencies for their cooperation with the government during the period of the lockdown, and wish to encourage officers and men of these agencies to enforce the lockdown conscientiously and within the ambience of the law.”