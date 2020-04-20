N’Assembly Forum, Others Condole Buhari over Kyari’s Death

The National Assembly Legislators Forum (NALF) has commiserated with President Muhammadu Buhari over the death of his Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari who died last Friday from complications from COVID-19.

In a condolence letter to the President by the Coordinator of NALF, Dr. Jerry Ugokwe, the federal lawmakers expressed their shock over the death of Abba Kyari, stating it is with deep sense of sorrow that the National Assembly Legislators Forum received the news of the passing of your Chief of Staff, Alhaji Abba Kyari

According to the letter, “the death of Abba Kyari is certainly a painful loss to all Nigerians and a particularly challenging one for you, Mr. President, and his family and friends, given the memories and long years you have all shared together.

“We encourage you to take solace in the fact that he lived a life of selfless service to humanity and has bequeathed credible legacies as well as prominent and worthy children,” the forum said.

