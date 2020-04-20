MultiChoice Rewards Customers with Package Upgrade

DStv and GOtv subscribers, who have fully paid their subscription, will enjoy an upgrade to a higher package at no cost.

The leading video entertainment company, MultiChoice Nigeria, which made the announcement Monday, said that it is part of its commitment to lessen the impact of the ongoing socio-economic crisis due to Covid-19.

“It is our priority to put customers at the heart of everything we do,” said the company’s Chief Customer Service, Martin Mabutho.

“And in line with our mission to make great entertainment available, even during the most trying of times, we are giving our loyal and valued customer base a chance to experience a wider range of the quality content we carry on our other packages. This is our token of appreciation for their continued support,” Mabutho said.

According to him, starting Monday, April 20, DStv customers on DStv Compact Plus, Compact, Confam, Family, Yanga and Access who pay for their current package or reconnect will be upgraded to a higher package.

He added that this would afford them the opportunity of experiencing a wider viewing experience. DStv Access customers will have access to international shows on Real Time Nollywood on Africa Magic Epic & ROK 2.

Mabutho stated that subscribers on the Family bouquet will have access to movies and TV on TNT Africa and BET. Customers on the Compact package will have access to international and local entertainment on 1 Magic, Africa Magic Showcase and M-Net Movie. DStv Compact Plus customers will have access to M-Net, M-Net Movies Premier and Comedy Central.

For GOtv customers, he said the offer will be available to GOtv Jolli, GOtv Plus, GOtv Jinja, Value and Lite packages. This provides GOtv Lite and Value customers access to E! Entertainment, Fox Life and PBS, adding that GOtv Plus customers will have more programmes on the GOtv Jolli package such as CBS Reality and TNT Africa while GOtv Jolli customers will enjoy 75 channel options available on GOtv Max like BET, Star Life, Discovery ID and Cartoon Network.