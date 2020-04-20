‘Kyari’s Friends Failed Him’

The Executive Vice-Chairman Centre for Peace and Conflict Resolution and President-General, Abriba Town Union, Dr. Eke Agbai, has called on leaders to learn to surround themselves with bold, honest and dedicated aides and friends who will be prepared to speak well for and about them when they die.

Ake said the tribute by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama on the late Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Mallam Abba Kyari, was an anecdote that gave a better picture of how good, honest and detribalised he was.

He noted that from what many Nigerians knew about Kyari, it was obvious that his friends and handlers failed him.

He wondered why they would wait till his death to tell Nigerians the good and humane qualities in Kyari.

“I am shocked and touched that a Muslim like him will agree to be a best man to a Christian wedding. That spoke volumes. His intellect and background were not known. His loyalty to Buhari was well known and documented but it was told with a bad spin by detractors,” he said.