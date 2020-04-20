Expert Urges FG to Verify His Claim for COVID-19 Cure

A renowned expert in alternative medicine and energy health, Prof. Joseph Akpa, has called on the Minister of Health, Prof. Osagie Ehanire, to verify his claim of having a cure for COVID-19 through energy health curative means.

Akpa, who is the Provost of Foundation for Energy Health College of Science and Technology, Mgbowo, Enugu, intimated the minister in a letter sent to him and made available to newsmen in Enugu yesterday.

He said he had asked the minister and his crack team to visit the institute to verify his claims of finding solution to the virus tormenting the world.

Akpa, who is also Provost of Luminar International College of Alternative Medicine, said he had sent an invitation to Enugu State Government to visit and see how he developed the method of treatment of the dreaded disease and various health problems.

“I will challenge any health institute or agency to bring any known case of coronavirus to me and see how it will disappear within few days.

“If the government approaches me to cure any known case, I will voluntarily do so without any condition attached to it,’’ he assured.